The man tried to cross the Moskva River and fell through the ice in the area of ​​Gorky Park. This was reported by the press service of the Moscow Department of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Fire Safety, transfers agency “Moscow”.

According to the department, the incident happened on the evening of January 17 at the pier of the park. The watch watchdog at the Krymsky Most search and rescue station noticed a man who went down onto the ice and, after taking a few steps, fell into an ice hole.

Rescuers managed to pull out the man 50 meters from the shore. They took him to the station, provided first aid, warmed him up and gave him hot tea. After that, the victim was hospitalized.

Earlier, Muscovites were told about the most dangerous places on the ice of reservoirs. These are areas covered with a thick layer of snow, clear glades on the snow cover, places with reeds and algae frozen into the ice, as well as places where industrial waters are discharged. People who do fall under the ice are advised not to panic, call loudly for help and avoid diving headlong into the water.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!