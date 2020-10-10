A resident of Moscow collected 423 thousand rubles from a dry-cleaner for the damaged dress. It is reported by Telegram-channel Mash.

The girl put a stain on the dress from the Italian brand Gucci and, in order to quickly remove it, handed the outfit to the dry cleaner. However, after washing, the dress faded, lost its shape, and tears appeared on the fabric.

According to the newspaper, the dry cleaner apologized, but did not compensate the client. The Muscovite decided to achieve this on her own: she ordered an examination, proved the guilt of the organization and filed a lawsuit against it.

The court granted the claim, and as a result, the girl received 423 thousand rubles from the dry cleaner. It is noted that the price of the dress was 133 thousand rubles.

