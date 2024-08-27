Man arrested in Moscow for attempting to stab wife out of jealousy

The Timiryazevsky District Court of Moscow has arrested Danila Kolnarutkis for attempting to murder his wife. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the joint press service of the capital’s courts.

The man will be held in pretrial detention until October 25.

On August 24, the accused plunged a knife into his wife’s heart out of jealousy in a park near Dmitrovskoye Highway, the Moscow office of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR) told Lenta.ru. Eyewitnesses called an ambulance.

A case has been opened against the attacker under Part 3, Article 30, Part 1 of Article 105 (“Attempted murder”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

