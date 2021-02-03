A 46-year-old Moscow resident survived after being stabbed in the heart. Reported by REN TV…

The man was wounded during a feast in a construction shed in the city center, where he drank alcohol with a friend. A conflict began between the men. The 52-year-old attacker grabbed a knife and stabbed the man in the heart.

The Muscovite was able to survive and fled. Early in the morning he came to the nearest store, where an ambulance was called for him.

The suspect has been detained, now the question of choosing a preventive measure is being decided.

