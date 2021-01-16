A Muscovite near Yakimanka on Zhitnaya Street was crushed to death by his own BMW-740. Baza reported this on Saturday, January 16 in its Telegram-channel.

According to the channel, the man was the personal driver of the Deputy Minister of Justice of Russia, former President of Chechnya Ali Alkhanov. The car ran over the deceased due to his own inattention. He forgot to shift the Drive gears to the Parking position, which caused the car to roll forward.

At the same time, as the police found out, the Muscovite tried to stop the movement of the BMW, but did not dare to get into it and press the brake. As a result, the man was crushed to the wall by a foreign car weighing almost two tons, he died at the scene even before the arrival of doctors.

