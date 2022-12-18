The reasons for starting the search for the man seen in a dream were revealed in an interview with Moslenta by singer Anya Sevagina, known under the pseudonym ANSE. She saw a very realistic dream in early October, after which she distributed advertisements around the capital with an identikit of the guy she met there.

“Why am I looking for him? Firstly, I could not forget this dream for a very long time. Often, after all, dreams are quickly erased from our memory. We wake up and literally ten minutes later the picture blurs, goes out of our heads. The next day we will not remember what happened last night. The same dream was with me for a very long time, so I decided that it meant something, ”the Muscovite shared.

Secondly, Sevagina understood: since she exists in a universe parallel to sleep, it is logical to assume that this man also exists in her world. “It became wildly interesting for me to check it out,” said the interlocutor of Moslenta.

