The Russian woman quarreled with her roommate and stabbed him with a knife. This was announced on Monday, February 7, by the agency “Moscow” with reference to Yulia Ivanova, senior assistant to the head of the Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the city.

It is specified that the incident occurred in the apartment of one of the houses on Proletarsky Prospekt. During the conflict, a 54-year-old woman grabbed a knife and wounded a man who lived with her, from which he died on the spot.

The Nagatinsky District Court of the capital took the Muscovite into custody. A criminal case was initiated against her under Part 1 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”). During the interrogation, the figurant fully admitted her guilt in the deed. The criminal investigation is ongoing.

