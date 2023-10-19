Muscovite named his Bengal cat the general director of a branch of hell on earth and put it up for sale on a popular service online advertisements.

The man explained the reason for the sale by saying that the animal can go to the bathroom at any time to relieve itself, constantly unwinds toilet paper, and drops objects from shelves. In addition, depending on the time of day, the cat’s mood changes quickly.

The seller ironically noted that he was ready to give the Bengal cat to new owners for 15 million rubles. “I spent about that much on toilet paper. This is the price for my future peace of mind, the services of a psychologist and your new bipolar,” a resident of the capital wrote in the ad.

