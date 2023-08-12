A resident of the capital put up for sale a Lamborghini Murcielago sports car for 33 million rubles, reports press office “Avito”. It is known that the same car appeared in the cult film “The Dark Knight”.

The convertible has a robotic gearbox and a 640 horsepower gasoline engine, thanks to which the car can pick up speed up to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.9 seconds. The maximum speed is 342 kilometers per hour. The seller clarified that the car was brought from another country, so the buyer will become the first owner in the electronic PTS.

The press service added that the superhero Batman in the film directed by Christopher Nolan “The Dark Knight” (2008) drove a Lamborghini Murcielago (Murcielago is translated from Spanish as “bat”). According to the author’s idea, the translation of the model’s name hints at the secret alter ego of the protagonist. In addition, the supercar appeared in the video of rapper Kanye West Mercy and in the computer game Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit.

Earlier, blogger Nastya Ivleeva put up a pink Lamborghini car for sale.