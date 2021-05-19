Moscow police began checking after a woman in a bathhouse in southwestern Moscow was poisoned by chlorine fumes. About it TASS in the press service of the Moscow State Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

After visiting the bath, the Muscovite felt unwell and called an ambulance. Doctors hospitalized her with burns of the larynx and a diagnosis of inhalation poisoning with chlorine vapor. Now, on this fact, a check is being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

According to media reports, the incident took place on May 8. A group of young people was in the bath, they smelled chlorine, but did not attach any importance to it. The next day, one of the girls became ill and she called an ambulance.

In December, a pensioner who went to a sauna in a Moscow fitness club died of burns she received there. The woman entered the cockpit and stayed there for a long time. When the club staff found the pensioner, she was unconscious and burned 20 percent of her body.

