The Muscovite played and recorded a melody created according to the famous photo of pigeons resembling a stave, informs Telegram-channel “Levoberezhny Moscow M125”.

“Sergey Tyukov could not pass by such a picture and embodied bird music,” the post says.

Attached is a photo of pigeons. On it, dozens of birds sit on structures attached to the wall of the building, similar to the lines of a musical staff. The birds themselves resemble musical signs. In addition, a video with already recorded notes and a loss of a melody is attached to the post.

