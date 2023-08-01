A skier in an outfit walked down a street in the center of Moscow. He was caught in a video posted on Telegram-channel “News of Moscow”.

“Recently, the weather in Moscow has been very unpredictable,” commented the author of the video, which depicts a skier. He is wearing a helmet with goggles, a ski jacket and pants. The hero of the video is skiing along the sidewalk, helping himself with sticks.

“When you are really looking forward to winter”, “You never know, it will snow sharply”, “I lost a bet or lost in cards”, “I got lost”, “The man’s head got baked”, “He got into the teleport”, “Moscow weather is deceptive as never before” , “Quit smoking, get up on skis, you won’t be offended by your health”, “When I literally understood the proverb “Prepare a sled in the summer”, “He finally found a way out of the forest,” wrote messenger users.

