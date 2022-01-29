Muscovite noticed aliens on the branches in the courtyard of the house. V Facebook-to the Airport/Sokol Da Neighborhood group, she called on users to help her figure out: what kind of birds are they and why did they chase away the crows?

“Do you happen to know the names of the large black birds that look like crows? In the courtyard of the house on Chernyakhovsky since the end of autumn they have been crowding local crows. Ohr still stands at night… Lately I see that only newcomers are sleeping on the branches. It was a shame for the crows, ”the narrator shared. She asked if any of the users had observed a similar phenomenon near their home.

Netizens offered only a few options. In their opinion, these are rooks, jackdaws or black crows, which are very rare for the capital. Many advised the author of the post to take a closer look at the appearance of birds. “If the raven is larger, then the rooks. If smaller, then jackdaws”, “Rooks have a light beak, ravens have a black one,” they wrote.

“Rooks come to us for the winter. In the summer they are not. For me, a sign of winter is “the rooks have arrived”, and spring is when they flew away,” wrote one of the participants in the discussion. Many disagreed with her, noting that rooks, on the contrary, used to fly away for the winter, but in recent years they stopped, because you can find a lot of food in the capital even in cold weather.

