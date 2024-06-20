Level Group: only 17% of millennials would like to live in “old” Moscow

Only 17 percent of representatives of generation Y would like to live in an old building within the historical part of Moscow. The dream apartment of millennial Muscovites was described by Level Group specialists. The results of the study are “Gazeta.Ru”.

It became known that modern residential complexes are more popular among Muscovites aged 29 to 38 years. 47 percent of the capital’s millennials already live in new buildings, and 35.5 percent are ready to buy apartments in them. 23.5 percent of respondents in this age category preferred living space in urban areas outside the city. 14 percent of respondents are considering buying a private house near Moscow.

Speaking about the environmental situation and infrastructure in the area of ​​purchase, 21 percent of Muscovites of generation Y choose housing near a forest and a pond. More than 27 percent prefer a well-maintained park with playgrounds and walking paths. Almost 45 percent of respondents would like to see kindergartens, schools and universities nearby. 31 percent would look at areas with clubs and child development centers. 26 percent of metropolitan millennials pay special attention to medical institutions – both for adults and for children.

Among Muscovites aged 18-28 years, 27 percent of respondents independently chose their living space. 54 percent of Muscovites of generation Z inherited their housing. As for survey participants in the age category of 39-45 years, 54.4 percent of people live in self-selected apartments, and 29.7 percent live in inherited apartments.

Earlier, analysts found out the preferences of Moscow zoomers in the housing market. As it turned out, young people choose houses no older than 2000 near coworking spaces.