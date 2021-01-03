The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Abkhazia reported that the rescuers completed an operation to search for a resident of Moscow, lost in the mountains in the Gagra region, reports Interfax.

It is reported that on January 2, the Ministry of Emergency Situations received a signal that the Russian got lost in the area of ​​Mamzishkha Mountain.

“A resident of Moscow, 52 years old Sergei Krakhodkin went on a mountain hike the day before. On January 2, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Abkhazia received a message that a man got lost in the area of ​​Mamzishkha Mountain. Employees of the search and rescue squad of the Ministry of Emergency Situations went in search of the tourist, found him and took him to the city of Gagra, ”the message says.

It is clarified that the rescuers brought the Russian to Gagra.

Earlier it was reported that Abkhaz rescuers rescued two tourists from Moscow from the snow captivity.

It was noted that heavy snowfall overtook the Russians in the area of ​​the Khashupse canyon. In the afternoon of November 21, tourists managed to contact the emergency department. Local hunters helped the rescuers to get to the base camp. The tourists were found on the morning of November 22.