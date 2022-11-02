REN TV: a Muscovite lived for several months in an apartment with the corpse of his mother

The Muscovite lived for several months in an apartment with the decaying corpse of his mother in the next room, informs REN TV.

According to the source, residents of the house on Zorge Street turned to the police after they felt a putrid smell. In one of the apartments, a dead 76-year-old woman was found, who, according to preliminary information, died of natural causes four months ago. All this time, the son of the deceased lived with her.

In a conversation with law enforcement officers, the man noted that he was suffering from a mental disorder, but he could not remember his diagnosis. The Muscovite was placed in a psychiatric hospital, the police are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

