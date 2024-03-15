The FSB detained an Ukrainian Armed Forces agent who was launching a UAV near military facilities in Moscow.

In Moscow, a local resident was detained who, according to the FSB, launched drones near military installations to distract air defense systems.

After his arrest, he admitted that he carried out these actions on instructions from the Ukrainian Legion “Freedom of Russia” (recognized as terrorist in the Russian Federation and banned).

The Russian created false targets for air defense

According to the FSB, the detainee, on his own initiative, contacted representatives of the Ukrainian special services and Freedom of Russia. His work consisted of several stages. It is reported that at first he carried out verification tasks, which he filmed in photographs and videos, and also “carried out propaganda activities aimed at discrediting the special military operation” in order to prove his loyalty.

Then he had to assemble and launch a drone to confuse the air defense system near Russian Defense Ministry facilities.

A criminal case has been opened against the Russian under Article 275 (“Treason”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which provides for imprisonment up to life. He confessed and was then taken into custody by the Lefortovo Court in Moscow. Security forces and investigators continue operational activities.

The detention of a Muscovite outside the city was caught on video

A video of the suspect's arrest was also published. The footage shows security forces breaking into a country house. Two subdue the suspect and handcuff him, while another holds him at gunpoint. In response to the question of which legion he worked for, he answered: “Freedom of Russia.”

They asked, when they entered Belgorod (I later understood this), to arrange a “fireworks show”. I started to explain myself, and they started demanding from me suspect

It was also filmed how a cache was dug up in the forest under the snow, which was pointed out by a Muscovite. It contained parts and components for the manufacture of a drone.

In St. Petersburg, members of the RDK were identified who wanted to poison food for SVO participants

Earlier in March, FSB officers detained in St. Petersburg members of a secret cell of the Russian Volunteer Corps operating in the city. (RDK, a terrorist organization banned in Russia). They wanted to send poisoned products to the SVO zone.

It is alleged that they acted in the interests of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. They planned to poison food intended for the Hispaniola battalion with a highly toxic chemical. To do this, they received a bag with 20 kilograms of poison from Ukrainian intelligence.

It is stated that the detained members of the RDK themselves agreed to participate in subversive activities and allegedly hoped for rewards from the Ukrainian authorities. At first, young people filmed Russian transport, objects of the fuel and energy complex and the defense industry in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region and sent the footage to Ukrainian intelligence, then the tasks became more difficult.

The group included four local residents. Criminal cases were opened against them under Article 205.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Participation in the activities of a terrorist organization”). They face up to 20 years in prison.