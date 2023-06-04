A 42-year-old Muscovite beat his drinking buddy to death and surrendered to the police. About what happened reported GSU SK of Russia in the capital.

The man drank alcohol with a friend in an apartment on Raspletin Street. A quarrel ensued between the drinking companions, during which the suspect beat the victim with his hands and feet, and hit the head and torso several times with an unnamed wooden object. The man died at the scene from his injuries.

The suspect called the police to the scene. A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of article 111 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm, negligently resulting in the death of the victim”). The person involved in the case will soon choose a measure of restraint.

Earlier, a resident of the Moscow region hit a drinking companion with an ax and finished him off with a knife.