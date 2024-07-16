In Moscow, a woman jumped out of a window after her mischievous four-year-old son

In Moscow, a woman jumped out of a window after her mischievous four-year-old son. This was reported by the publication Baza in Telegram-channel.

According to the publication, the boy was playing in the living room while his mother was doing housework. The toddler decided to jump on the sofa next to the open window. Suddenly, he lost his strength and flew out.

A resident of the capital immediately noticed that her child was missing and, in a fit of emotion, jumped out after him.

The situation was saved by the fact that the family lives on the first floor. The kindergartener fell head first and ended up in intensive care — doctors diagnosed him with a fractured frontal bone. They promised to discharge him home soon.

Earlier it was reported that in Ivanteyevka, Moscow Region, an eighth-grader fell out of a window during a quarrel with her mother. The Russian woman took her daughter’s smartphone. The high school student got angry, locked herself in her room and began threatening her mother that she would take her own life. She jumped onto the windowsill, lost her grip and fell from the third floor.

The schoolgirl was taken to hospital with a closed head injury, concussion, pelvic fracture, closed fracture of the left arm and multiple bruises.