Near the FSB building in Moscow, a man climbed onto the roof of a police car and started jumping. Informs about the incident at Lubyanka Telegram-channel “112”.

The 34-year-old Muscovite is said to have climbed into a Ford and started jumping, but was quickly twisted. The intruder damaged the car.

During the arrest, it turned out that he had a mental disorder. After the incident, he was sent to the hospital.

