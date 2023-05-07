A Muscovite killed a pensioner mother with an ax in the south-west of the capital, informs GSU SK of Russia in the city. A criminal case has been initiated under article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”).

According to the investigation, on Saturday, May 6, in the apartment of a residential building on Profsoyuznaya Street, a man born in 1963 struck his 87-year-old mother with multiple blows with an axe. The woman died at the scene from her injuries.

The Muscovite was promptly detained. The scene was examined by investigators. In the near future, a preventive measure will be chosen for the detainee.

