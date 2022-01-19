Muscovite found a wallet on the street and received a fine for theft. This is reported RIA News with reference to the press service of the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction.

The woman found a wallet with money and documents in the entrance of her house. She spent the entire amount that was in the wallet, and kept the wallet at home until the police arrived.

As a result, the court found her guilty of theft, fined her 25,000 rubles and ordered her to return the 40,000 spent to the victim. The woman tried to challenge the verdict in the appellate court, and then in the cassation court. She claimed that the purse found should be regarded as a find and that “she had no intention of stealing.”

“The arguments of the convict were found unconvincing by the panel of judges, because, in violation of the requirements of Article 227 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation, she did not take any actions aimed at returning the found thing to its rightful owner, did not report this to the police or to another official body,” the press service of the court said. .

The Russian who previously found a wallet with 800 thousand rubles was also suspected of theft.