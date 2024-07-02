Muscovite feigns pleasure during rape by visitors in order to survive

A Moscow resident faked pleasure during a rape in order to survive. About this reports Regnum with reference to the source.

The attack occurred while the Muscovite was walking with her boyfriend in a park in the northwest of the capital. Soon, two migrants approached them and provoked a conflict. After the foreigners beat up the woman’s companion, they took turns raping her. Since the Muscovite was threatened with a knife, she pretended to enjoy what was happening.

The police were called to the crime scene by random passers-by. Two natives of Uzbekistan, born in 1991 and 1997, were soon detained.

Earlier in Petrozavodsk, two Russians who stood up for the girls were brutally beaten. The Investigative Committee noted that the attackers could be migrants.