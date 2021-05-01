In Moscow, a woman died when she fell onto the rails in the metro at the Arbatskaya station of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line. On Saturday, May 1, reports Interfax citing its own source.

According to the interlocutor, the townswoman could not resist on the platform and fell on the rails “for unknown reasons.” At that moment, a train arrived, which could not stop in time.

In this regard, the movement on the line was interrupted, the trains moved with a delay. Later, the Department of Transportation said that traffic on the blue line was restored.

In March, it became known that the founder of an agricultural company, 72-year-old Valery Bagdasarov, had committed suicide in the Moscow metro. The incident occurred on March 21 at the Dmitrovskaya station of the gray metro line.

