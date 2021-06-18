In the southeast of Moscow, a 26-year-old man died in the pool of a fitness club. It is reported by REN TV…

According to the TV channel, no one noticed the body of a Muscovite under water for a long time, he lay in the pool for about an hour. The published footage shows one of the club’s guests swimming along the path for about 15 minutes, before noticing a body at the bottom of the pool, pulling it out of the water, and another guest running up to help. Afterwards, both visitors do an indirect heart massage to the man.

It is clarified that he died as a result of acute heart failure. Now on the fact of the death of a young man, the metropolitan prosecutor’s office is checking.

In October last year, 26-year-old Russian actor Rinat Kafiyatullin drowned in a Moscow swimming pool at a fitness room. In the water, he suddenly lost consciousness and could not get out. Employees of the fitness room tried to resuscitate the man before the arrival of the ambulance team, but they could not save him.

Even more interesting in our “Odnoklassniki”… Subscribe!