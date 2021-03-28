A resident of Moscow filed an application with Rospatent for registration as a trademark of a phrase from a meme about Natasha and cats. On Sunday, March 28, the agency reports. “Moscow” with reference to the relevant documentation.

As noted, we are talking about the phrase “Natasha, are you sleeping? Natasha, get up, we dropped everything there! ” The individual entrepreneur Borodulina Daria Sergeevna decided to “patent” it, it follows from the documentation.

As a result of registration, a Muscovite will have the right to produce and sell souvenirs, stationery, clothing and toys under the specified brand, as well as engage in marketing, advertising, filming and broadcasting on the Internet.

