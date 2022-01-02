A Muscovite complained about a New Year tree with bedbugs. It is reported by MK.RU…

One of the residents of Moscow said that she bought a tree in a chain store. The spruce stood for two days, and on the third day, forest bugs were found under it. “I was terrified – I remember bedbugs from my childhood, it was impossible to get them out. As a result, I put a Christmas tree on the street, and quickly packed the tablecloth in an airtight bag and will wash it at 90 degrees. Really, fir trees do not undergo any processing, they are not sprayed from pests? ” – quotes the words of the woman edition.

It turned out that insect problems have existed for several years. A representative of a large retail chain selling live Christmas trees explained to MK.RU that the supplier of the goods, in other words, fir nurseries, is responsible for the preparation of trees, in particular, for the absence of insects dangerous for buyers.

Dendrologist Lev Yakovlev also said in a conversation with MK.RU that small insects pose no health risks. He also noted that it is almost impossible to process the trees in the nursery so that they do not have such insects at all – and if this were real, it would be necessary to use very powerful and environmentally toxic insecticides. That is why it is impossible to advise a means for “cleaning” a fir or Christmas tree from insects at home.

According to Yakovlev, only coniferous ixodid ticks, carriers of encephalitis and borreliosis, can pose a threat to human health. But their appearance on the sold ones is unlikely.

The dendrologist concluded that a live Christmas tree should not be placed near indoor plants. In this case, the spider mite is likely to crawl onto the permanent flora of the room.

Earlier, Anton Krivenyuk, an expert on the breeding of fir trees for sale in Moscow, on the eve of the New Year holidays, named the main features of caring for a living tree in an apartment and a house.