A resident of Moscow turned to the police and wrote a statement against his own son, incriminating him of stealing cryptocurrency worth more than 100 million rubles. It is reported by Telegram-channel Mash.

It is clarified that in 2017 Vitaly S. became interested in cryptocurrency and opened an account, instructing his 23-year-old son Vladislav to create a family-owned crypto farm and run it. He himself periodically invested money in the “project”, and during the year he invested about 18.5 million rubles. To “legalize” the family business, the Skorokhod company was created, and the son of a 45-year-old enterprising Muscovite became its general director.

In April, Vitaly noticed that things were not going well, and decided to fire his son, and then demanded that he give him the crypto keys and control over the accumulated ones. Vladislav handed over the keys, but with their help the parent got access to only 18 million, while according to his calculations, the fortune in rubles was estimated at 137 million.

After contacting the police, he demanded to establish where the missing part of the cryptocurrency had disappeared.

In March, it was reported that a resident of the capital became interested in bitcoins and became poorer by six million rubles. The manager of a pharmacy in the north of the capital last summer met a man who, during the conversation, boasted of connections with officials and security forces. The new acquaintance turned out to be a swindler.

