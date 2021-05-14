A 27-year-old Muscovite was caught making holes for quick sex in public toilets. Writes about this “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

He was caught watching peeing men through a drilled hole in the partition between the booths. He later explained to the police that he was participating in a new entertainment, when partners agree to meet in a public place and have sex through a hole, while they may not even know each other.

Sometimes, while waiting for a partner, the detainee took pictures of strangers on a smartphone. It was at such a moment that he was noticed, tied up and taken to the station.

A criminal case was brought against the man under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of the inviolability of private life.”

In June 2020, apartments were found in Yekaterinburg for filming the porn version of “House-2”. Of these, they were webcast 24/7 to the world’s largest voyeur site. Local students were settled in the apartments – they were required to go naked around the clock and have sex as often as possible.

Prior to that, it became known that a serviceman of one of the military units of the Tver garrison, during his service, filmed pornographic videos and posted them on the Internet. He uploaded materials to the network. The soldier was convicted of illegal production and trafficking of pornography, sentenced to two years of probation.