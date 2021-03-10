An elderly Muscovite died in a clinic where she came for treatment. On Wednesday, March 10, reports REN TV…

According to the TV channel, the 74-year-old resident of the capital went to the clinic on Shkolnaya Street on March 9. There the woman felt bad. The doctors who arrived at the scene could not save her.

The causes of death are being established.

In late February, a woman with HIV and COVID-19 died after unidentified assailants beat her at an entrance in central Moscow. The death of a 43-year-old patient was announced in the infectious diseases clinical hospital №2.

