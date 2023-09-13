TVC: a Muscovite bought the entrance to a house on Studencheskaya Street, closing the passage for residents

Residents of a house on Studencheskaya Street in Moscow cannot get home through the entrance, since a Muscovite bought it along with an apartment on the first floor. Since the entrance area has become private property, the passage is being sealed by workers, and residents now enter the house through the technical room, learned in TVC.

The new owner of the entrance is not going to change the situation. According to him, the space of 85 square meters was never part of the common house, moreover, he paid for it and continues to pay taxes for the area. He purchased the property a year ago, and now he has begun to equip it. According to the documents, the Mokvich actually owns the entrance area.

Residents cite confusion in the documentation 40 years ago as the reason for this error – during the Soviet years, the elevator in the building was moved, and the entrance was taken out of the common area. However, this did not affect the plans. Perhaps the BTI services overlooked the changes in the house, residents admit. Now citizens are suing the new owner.

