Resident of Moscow Facebook-Airport / Sokol Da Neighborhood group began searching for the person who owns the owl he found.

The man explained that he had met a bird near his entrance and that it looked well-groomed and smart. “Ladies and gentlemen, magicians and magicians, IT employees, medical workers, and witchers and witchers, is anyone dejected by the loss of an owl?” he wrote. The appeal of the man amused netizens. Many jokingly suggested that the owl was looking for a wizard in the metropolitan area in order to give him an invitation to Hogwarts School of Wizardry.

“It means that Harry Potter is somewhere nearby”, “Apparently, the invitation that she brought was not addressed to you”, “Someone received a letter from Hogwarts,” users commented. One of the community’s subscribers suggested that the bird could fly away from someone’s house, frightened by fireworks and firecrackers on New Year’s holidays.

Earlier, in one of the capital’s courtyards, a Russian noticed an owl sitting on a tree. The man decided that the bird needed help and turned to netizens for advice.