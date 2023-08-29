A girl who kept drugs in a bag was beaten and robbed on the street in Moscow, reports Telegram-Baza channel. A criminal case has been initiated against the Russian woman for possession of drugs.

An eyewitness noticed a battered Muscovite on Lukhmanovskaya Street. The victim asked not to call the police, explaining that she was carrying drugs. However, police officers arrived at the scene. Two bags of mephedrone with a total weight of 1.25 grams were found and seized from the girl.

The defendant explained that she purchased the substance for personal use. She is currently under bail.

Earlier in Moscow, a 15-year-old schoolgirl died of a drug overdose.