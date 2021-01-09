Doctors saved the life of a 59-year-old woman in Moscow who swallowed wire while eating cottage cheese. Reported by the agency “Moscow” with reference to the press service of the capital’s health department.

The patient was admitted to the city clinical hospital No. 15 named after Filatov with complaints of shortness of breath, hoarseness, sensation of a foreign body in the throat. Initially, in a private clinic, she was diagnosed with mild viral pneumonia. After a CT scan in a city medical institution, it turned out that a foreign body in the form of a half-ring is in the woman’s larynx.

The Department of Healthcare explained that the Muscovite was rubbing cottage cheese in a sieve, a piece of wire broke off from it, which later got into food. The woman ate and choked on it.

As a result, she underwent surgery, removing a foreign body about three centimeters long. The resident of the capital was discharged in a satisfactory condition.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!