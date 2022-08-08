In Moscow, a man ate a watermelon bought on the market and ended up in intensive care with poisoning

In Moscow, a man ended up in intensive care with a diagnosis of “toxic effect of an unspecified substance” after he ate a watermelon bought on the market. Baza writes about it in Telegram-channel.

According to the publication, the man tried the watermelon with his friend. Muscovites became ill – they called an ambulance. They were hospitalized in the hospital named after Inozemtsev. One victim was sent to intensive care, he was diagnosed with acute renal failure and hyperkalemia.

Last year in Moscow on Sovkhoznaya Street a family was poisoned after they bought and ate a watermelon from the Magnit store. A 15-year-old girl, her mother and 61-year-old grandmother were hospitalized. Grandmother and granddaughter died in the hospital. Later it became known about other victims of watermelon poisoning.

Traces of ethylene glycol were found in the blood of the dead Russians. It is used as an ingredient in brake fluids, glass cleaners and antifreezes.