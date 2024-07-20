56-year-old Muscovite arrested for tattoo with Nazi symbols

Muscovite Svetlana (surname unknown) was arrested for a tattoo with Nazi symbols. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the publication, the woman was complained about by passengers on the commuter train who were in the same carriage with her. The Russians saw that she had a butterfly with Nazi elements on the wings tattooed on her shoulder blade, the Ukrainian coat of arms on her back, and a flag on her forearm. At the same time, Svetlana was wearing revealing clothes that showed off the drawings on her body.

It is noted that a criminal case was opened against the detainee under the article “Propaganda or public display of Nazi attributes or symbols.” According to the Russian woman, she made these tattoos in Moscow and Belgorod. At the moment, she is under arrest.

Earlier in July, a Russian musician was arrested for displaying Nazi symbols. According to the case file, a video showing the banned symbols was posted in the public domain.