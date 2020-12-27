Muscovite Konstantin Shulika filed a lawsuit against journalist Vladimir Pozner and the social network VKontakte, since no requests helped to bring to justice a member of the Internet community Pozner Online. The user insulted other commenters, and the group administrators did not react to this. Writes about this Telegram channel Mash…

Shulika argued with his abuser about the state of affairs in Russia – they say, the situation is not terrible, as they are trying to expose it. But he did not receive constructive criticism from his opponent. In addition, he insulted other members of the community, as a result, the persecution began.

Then the Muscovite, having not received an answer from the moderators, turned to law enforcement agencies. The guards of order did not establish the identity of the offender either. Desperate, the man, on the advice of lawyers, filed a lawsuit for 200 thousand rubles.

The administration of VKontakte and Vladimir Pozner appear as defendants in the case “on the protection of business reputation, honor and dignity”. Shulika explains this by the fact that the journalist is allegedly the owner of the page, and since no one else has been able to resolve the issue, then he will have to figure it out.