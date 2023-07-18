In Moscow, after a heavy downpour, a local resident swam onto the road in an inflatable kayak

In Moscow, in the Maryino district, a local resident decided to sail on a boat along a street flooded by powerful downpours. This is reported Telegram-channel “Caution, Moscow”.

A resident of the capital got into the lenses of eyewitness cameras. The video shows a man paddling in a blue inflatable kayak on a flooded roadway. At the same time, a Muscovite is doused with water by cars passing by.

On July 18, heavy rains covered Moscow. Many streets in the city center were flooded. Also because of the rain flooded lobby of the metro station “Park Kultury” of the ring line. Also, because of the storm stopped Ferris wheel “Sun of Moscow” at VDNKh.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations warned residents of the capital about short-term showers with hail and thunderstorms, which will last from 16:00 on July 18 to 11:00 on July 19.