A resident of Moscow turned to the police with a statement about rape. On Wednesday, December 28, Izvestia was informed by a source in law enforcement agencies.

The source specified that on the evening of December 27, the material was received from the police by the bodies of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation. The documents were sent from the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Shchukino district, where the victim applied.

As follows from the woman’s statement, she was sexually abused by a massage therapist. The incident occurred on December 13 in the premises of one of the capital’s clinics on Mira Avenue, the source said.

The victim told the police that the massage therapist raped her during the procedure.

Earlier, on December 15, MMA fighter Maxim Novoselov, accused of rape, was sentenced to five years in a strict regime. A day earlier, the prosecutor asked the court to sentence him to six years in a strict regime colony. The defendant pleaded not guilty.