An international research, coordinated by the Institute of Genetics and Biophysics “A. Buzzati-Traverso” of the National Research Council of Naples, conducted in collaboration with the Sanford Burnham Institute of La Jolla (California), the University of Naples Federico II and the Irccs Fondazione Santa Lucia of Rome, has identified in a small protein the key that guides adult stem cells, present in muscle fibres, to differentiate, thus regenerating damaged muscle tissue or to self-renewmaintaining a reserve ready for future regenerative cycles.

The study, published in the journal Developmental Cell, adds an important piece to the understanding of muscle regeneration processes, which are particularly compromised during aging or in the presence of degenerative pathologies, such as Duchenne dystrophy. The research focuses on the role of the so-called “satellite cells”, i.e. adult stem cells positioned on the external surface of muscle fibers which play a key role in maintaining muscle integrity.

“Muscles provide structural support to the body, allow movement and actively contribute to basal metabolism. Skeletal muscle tissue makes up approximately 40% of body weight of an adult individual: understanding the mechanisms underlying tissue regeneration processes in physiological conditions and in pathology is of fundamental importance”, explains Gabriella Minchiotti (Cnr-Igb), coordinator of the study. “The maintenance of muscle integrity mainly depends on a group of stem cells called satellite cells: when the muscle is at rest, they are in an inactive/dormant state, called 'quiescence'. Conversely, in response to muscle damage, they are activated and demonstrate the extraordinary ability to perform two crucial actions: they are able to differentiate, that is, transform into new muscle cells (myoblasts) which contribute to regenerating the damaged tissue and, at the same time, they have the ability to self-renew, that is, to give rise to new quiescent cells, ensuring the maintenance of a 'reserve' of stem cells ready for subsequent regenerative cycles”. What allows this plasticity depends, precisely, on one particular protein, called Cripto.

“We discovered that activated satellite cells are not all the same: they are distinguished, in fact, by the presence of different quantities on their surface of a small protein called Cripto – continues Minchiotti – Following muscle damage, stem cells 'wake up' by coating their surface with the Cripto protein. When the coating becomes sufficient, the Cripto-positive cells undergo differentiation. On the contrary, cells with lower or absent levels of Cripto return to the quiescent state and repopulate the 'reserve' of satellite cells. Different quantities of Crypto on the surface of the cells create a micro-heterogeneity, that is, a sort of 'map' that changes rapidly on their surface”.

“Crypto-positive cells become Crypto-negative and vice versa and this happens by eliminating the excess protein from the cell surface or by coating the surface with the protein that is stored inside the cell – highlights Ombretta Guardiola (Cnr-Igb) main author of the work – This plasticity allows satellite cells to rapidly adapt to changes in the surrounding environment that occur during muscle regeneration. In fact, Cripto acts on the cell surface as a molecular 'sensor' that 'reads' changes in the environment, including the presence of inflammatory molecules which accumulate following muscle damage”.

“Perturbations of this balance have been associated with age-related muscle degeneration, and our study identifies a new mechanism capable of controlling this balance – concludes Minchiotti – In the future, being able to control the expression and localization of the Cripto protein in muscle stem cells from older people could improve the efficiency of muscle regeneration.”