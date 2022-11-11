A goal in Verona, his second in the league. A very heavy three-point goal to take Juventus even more. “He has quality, I consider him a proprietor. He knows how to make a difference “, these are some of the phrases said about him by Max Allegri, who has always defended him, even in the darkest moments.. And Moise, slowly, is relaunching: with this goal Juve is fourth in the standings, waiting for the big match against Lazio on Sunday evening. Let’s find out more about the world of him Active.