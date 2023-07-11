In the search to stay in shape and avoid injuries, muscle stretching has become a fundamental part of exercise routines. However, Stretching incorrectly can carry various health risks.

According to the web portal ‘EFDeportes’, by stretching in the appropriate forms, a greater performance is achieved in physical practiceproducing important benefits by reducing muscle tension and relaxing the body.

In addition, it could help to improve the coordination of movements that will be freer and easier, prevent muscle damage, facilitate explosive activities, improve awareness of the body and speed up blood circulation.

Stretching can be a great way to prevent cramps.

Risks of incorrectly performing muscle stretching

According to the web portal ‘Fisio-Online’, Stretching is necessary to treat any alteration of the musculature that is shortened or in tension.

These exercises are performed in order to maintain and improve the amplitude of the joint range and the flexibility of the tissues, for care, prevention and to maintain the physical capacities of the person.

However, one of the main risks of incorrect muscle stretching is the increased chance of injury. When muscles are overstretched or overstretched, you risk muscle tears, strains, or even sprains. These types of injuries can be painful and require a long recovery time.

In addition, a poorly executed stretch can generate a muscular imbalance. Focusing on stretching only certain muscle groups disproportionately can lead to a lack of balance in the body. This can alter the alignment of the joints and increase the risk of chronic injuries, such as tendonitis or bursitis.

Another risk associated with improper stretching is reduced muscle strength. Overstretching your muscles before doing activities that require force, such as weight lifting or sprinting, can decrease your muscles’ ability to generate the necessary force. This can affect athletic performance and increase the risk of injury during intense exercise.

The magazine ‘Runner’s World Spain’ indicates that, in order to avoid the risks associated with incorrect muscle stretching, it is essential to follow certain guidelines. First of all, It is important to warm up the muscles before stretching them, through light aerobic activities such as easy walking or jogging.

In addition, the stretches must be soft and progressive, avoiding rebounds or sudden movements.

Runner’s pose can be done at different levels of intensity.

Finally, it is considered essential to pay attention to proper stretching techniques and seek guidance from qualified professionals, such as personal trainers or physical therapists.

These experts can provide precise instructions on how to stretch your muscles safely and effectively, tailoring the exercises to each person’s individual needs.

