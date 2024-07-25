Madrid (dpa)

The Egyptian Handball Federation announced the replacement of a player from the Pharaohs’ squad that will participate in the Paris Olympics.

The Egyptian Olympic Committee stated through its media center that days before the start of the handball team’s journey in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Ahmed Hesham “Sisa”, one of the team’s stars, suffered a tear in the adductor muscle, during the team’s last friendly matches with Japan in France.

Sissa is scheduled to travel back to Egypt, after it was confirmed that he will not be able to play in the matches.

The statement added, “The technical staff of the Egyptian handball team summoned Omar El-Wakil “Bakkar” to join the team in France in preparation for participating in the tournament. Bakkar has just arrived at the Olympic Village.”

The Egyptian handball team is expected to start its journey in the Olympic Games next Saturday by facing Hungary.

The Egyptian national team is in Group 2, along with the national teams of Denmark, France, Norway, Hungary and Argentina.

The first four teams qualify for the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics, which will be held in a knockout system.