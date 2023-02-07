Bad news for Juric from the medical checks to which the Under 21s Ricci and Pellegri underwent. The midfielder is struggling with a first-degree lesion to the left soleus muscle. It’s a relapse. The first injury to that calf dates back to the end of August, which caused him to miss five games in a row plus the derby (after a twenty-minute return to the field at Empoli). Second stop during the championship break (thankfully) while the team was in retreat in Spain. And now this other tile which will mean at least a month of absence.

WHAT A BAD LUCK

—

For Pellegri, on the other hand, the very unfortunate moment continues. The striker right on Sunday had once again experienced the atmosphere of the pitch by sitting on the bench in front of the Friulians, beaten in the first leg thanks to his irresistible drive for goals. Not even the time to hypothesize for him a piece against Milan and here’s the new hitch: he has to stop due to a problem with the hamstring of his right thigh. Finally there is also good news. David Zima underwent meniscus surgery. Surgery without complications (no involvement of tendons or ligaments) and therefore recovery times that can be contained in three to four weeks.