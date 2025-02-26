The Serbian suffers a myofascial lesion in the long adductor of the left thigh and will be a couple of weeks in the dry dock

The alarms lit this morning with the absence of GUDELJ From the preparatory session and after noon the club has confirmed the lesion of the Serbian, a ailment that already prevented him from participating in his team’s last game against Mallorca in the Sánchez-Pizjuán. At least, Gudelj will miss the shock of Saturday against Rayo in Vallecas.

The medical part of the club says the following: «The medical services of Sevilla FC report that the nerve player Nemanja Gudelj suffers a myofascial lesion in the long adductor of the left thigh. The Serbian player, who did not participate on Monday the game against RCD Mallorca, did not exercise in Wednesday’s session with his teammates ».

With such a diagnosis, the Serbian is expected to be low between two and three weeks, always with the expectation of reappearing before the March break. In any case, in Sevilla FC they think that Gudelj does not want to miss more than one party and that he will try to be for the clash after lightning, that is, against the Royal Society in Anoeta on March 9. The next clash would already be on March 16 against Athletic in Sánchez-Pizjuán and then the break and derby would come.

A new setback in the form of injuries to Sevilla, which also keeps small nursing, Lokonga, Akor Adams and Nianzou.