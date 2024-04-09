Fabio Maria Damato's like on Luis Sal's return to Muschio Selvaggio

Muschio Selvaggio restarted with Luis Sal at the helm and without Fedez after the well-known legal disputes between the two: what did not go unnoticed, however, was the social gesture of Fabio Maria Damato, Chiara Ferragni's right-hand man.

Selvaggia Lucarelli, in fact, noticed that the general manager and member of the board of directors of the companies The Blonde Salad and Chiara Ferragni Collection liked the presentation of the first episode of the Luis Sal podcast.

“Damato's like on the Sal version of Musk makes me fly” wrote the journalist on hers profile X attaching the image of the offending like.

Damato's like on Wild Moss Sal version makes me fly. pic.twitter.com/X1bUd4vGLC — Selvaggia Lucarelli (@stanzaselvaggia) April 8, 2024

Damato then removed the like, but it still caused discussion. In fact, for some time, there have been rumors that the relationship between Chiara Ferragni's right-hand man and Fedez were not the best.

Indeed, according to some rumours, Fedez, before the marital crisis with his wife, would have asked the influencer to fire the manager after the Pandoro Balocco case.