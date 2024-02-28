On the Wild Moss, Fedez has already reassured that the podcast will continue, but not much serenity emerges from Mr. Marra's statements.

It seems to be there farewell air for the podcast Wild Mossrecently involved in a major development in dispute between Fedez and Luis Sal. The rapper reportedly refused to sell his shares in the company that owns the podcast and, for this reason, now risks losing everything to Luis Sal.

From the Cerberus Podcastthe one where he works Mr. Marra, current collaborator of Fedez, comments arrive on recent developments. Mr. Marra is giving the impression that he is considering a departure from the project on which he worked intensely for ten months after the replacement of Luis Sal.

Evaluations are ongoing, but regardless of the outcome of this matter, I feel satisfied. They have been ten intense and fulfilling months.

During the last episode of Cerberus Podcast, entitled “Goodbye Muschio Selvaggio”, Mr. Marra shared that, despite having all the information on the table regarding the private disputes between Luis Sal and Fedez, he cannot express himself fully on the matter. He clarified that his opinion concerns exclusively the sentence made public, underlining that he was the target of attacks by haters who reacted to the judge's verdict.

I can't express myself because I know so much, non-public things that I won't make so, I'm just clarifying what is already public. I haven't said anything in these ten months, about the disagreements between Luis Sal and Fedez and about the mistakes made by both of them. This bombshell news came out: Muschio Selvaggio is by Luis Sal. And I got bombarded on all pages: idiot! Etc. Only a note from the press office was taken where partial things are reported.

On the future of Wild Moss, Fedez has already reassured that the podcast will continue, but from Mr. Marra's statements it is not clear what his involvement or method of participation will be.