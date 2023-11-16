Over the last few hours, Fedez has decided to end the silence regarding the ongoing legal case with Luis Sal. The latter had initially denied the rumors and indiscretions regarding their dispute. However, the Milanese rapper has intervened on the issue in recent days, confirming the statements of his former friend.

Recently, rumors have spread that the dispute between Fedez and Luis Sal had been resolved. In particular, the weekly magazine “Chi” had declared that the two former business partners had reached an agreement privacy agreement. However, Luis Sal has publicly denied these rumors, spreading a contrary statement via a post on his “Muschio Selvaggio” social profile.

Therefore, Luis clarified that there was never any agreement between him and Fedez; on the contrary, it seems that the legal dispute is progressing and that one has not been reached amicable resolution:

Hello wild muskies, little update since various articles are coming out in the newspapers: there has been no agreement, let alone confidentiality, and in fact we are in litigation (made by Federico) and I am defending myself.

Subsequently, Chiara Ferragni’s husband also confirmed this position through a series of Stories on the podcast’s Instagram account. The rapper said that there is no confidentiality agreement and that the matter will be resolved in courtin front of a judge:

I confirm, there is no confidentiality agreement, there is nothing. And when there is a 50% society, things tend to be resolved before a judge, at least among adults. We continue to work with our heads down, the episodes are going very well and we will continue to do our thing.

Davide Marra intervenes on the lawsuit between Fedez and Luisa Sal

Finally, he also intervened in the matter Davide Marra, current host of “Muschio Selvaggio”, who took over from Luis Sal. These were his words: