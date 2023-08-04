The midfielder arrived in the late evening at Linate. He will sign a contract with Milan until 2028
With a look and a smile, Yunus Musah seems to say “finally”. The midfielder has recently landed in Italy, landing accompanied by his brother at Linate airport with scheduled flight KL 01627 from Amsterdam, at 10.43 pm as foreseen in the travel timetable. For the first words we will have to wait a little longer: the player has left without making any statements. The negotiation with Valencia lasted for several weeks, before the decisive acceleration of the last few hours. Stefano Pioli, therefore, will finally be able to have the quantity midfielder he needed. This is the eighth purchase of this market session by Milan.
Born in New York in 2002, the American thus returns to our country, since he grew up in Castelfranco Veneto, 40 kilometers from Padua. The usual medical check-ups at the La Madonnina clinic are scheduled for tomorrow morning, Friday at 8.30. If there are no unforeseen events, he will then go to the headquarters for the signing of the contract and the official announcements. He will be linked to the AC Milan club for the next five years, for an operation worth around 20 million euros (18 million fixed plus bonuses).
