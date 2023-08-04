With a look and a smile, Yunus Musah seems to say “finally”. The midfielder has recently landed in Italy, landing accompanied by his brother at Linate airport with scheduled flight KL 01627 from Amsterdam, at 10.43 pm as foreseen in the travel timetable. For the first words we will have to wait a little longer: the player has left without making any statements. The negotiation with Valencia lasted for several weeks, before the decisive acceleration of the last few hours. Stefano Pioli, therefore, will finally be able to have the quantity midfielder he needed. This is the eighth purchase of this market session by Milan.