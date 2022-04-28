yunus musahan American player who missed the only penalty in the shootout that gave Betis the Cup title, showed his face in Average CFV. He assures that he had a bad time but with everyone’s support it went ahead. In addition, he thinks that the final can be a “starting point” for this team.

missed penalty: “It didn’t go the way I wanted and it hurts a lot, but when I went back to training they supported me a lot, the coaches and everyone. Now we’re thinking about what’s coming. It’s time to learn and continue”

Psychological moment and support from the fans: “Many times when things like this happen, the players have difficult times, but here the fans have supported us a lot. That tells you the values ​​of Valencia. The team and the fans are together in good times and bad. We wanted to win the Cup and bring it to Mestalla. It affected us a lot not to get it after a lot of work, but the fans have supported us a lot and will continue to support us… we want to give them joy. It has touched me a lot how the fans have supported me. I have had a lot of support in the moments when I needed it most. I appreciate it very much and this is very important”.

Point: It’s been quite a few days after the final, we were very hurt but when we went back to training we felt much better. We think it’s a starting point and we know what this team can do. We want to win the derby on Saturday and play a good game. The final has passed and we must turn the page. Let’s go ahead. We cannot stay with the sensations of Saturday, stay with the good ones and continue growing”.